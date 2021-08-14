DPGV enters Russian market

D P Global Ventures (DPGV), the agricultural wing of the David Pieris Group of Companies, recently concluded its first export consignment to the Russian market. The first shipment comprised of a range of dehydrated fruits such as Mango, Banana and Pineapple.

DPGV manages and operates its own plantations as well as manufactures and markets quality organic, vegan and conventional Agri products at their BRC ISO 22000:2005, HACCP certified facility and their products are USDA-NOP, EU organic, Kosher, SEDEX and Fairtrade certified.

DPGV sources the raw material from its own organic certified plantations and its base of organic certified out growers’ network which extends to several hundred farmers covering an extent of over 3,000 acres across the country.

DPGV also manufactures and markets under its own brand Eliya (organic products) and Glo (conventional natural products) for both the export and local markets and offer ‘Private Label’ for interested parties.

In the organic sector they are best known for their range of juices and dehydrated fruits as well as their value-added Jack fruit-based products.

‘Glo’ is best known in Sri Lanka for its juices, turmeric paste and traditional rice variants but is fast gaining popularity among customers who are drawn to their recently introduced range of jams, sauces and spices.

The Company also operates its own gourmet shop in Battaramulla: The GLO Shop & Café, which in addition to showcasing their own products has a range of fresh organic vegetables, free range chicken and eggs and many locally produced food products and ingredients for those interested in a healthy, more natural lifestyle.

Glo Shop & Café recently introduced a door-to-door delivery facility within given city limits making their products that much more accessible to the customers.

Mr. Shammi Karunaratne CEO, DPGV said; “Although we are relatively new to the industry, with our unique offerings, our strong connection to the farmers through our Group’s operations and commitment to ensure our farmers are trained in the most environmentally friendly processes as well as being organic certified and our investment in R & D and production facilities have all allowed us to create our own niche in the industry.”