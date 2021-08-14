Below 25 percent of the population in Sri Lanka fully immune

Below 25 percent of the population in Sri Lanka are fully immune to the coronavirus, health expert said today.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the Sri Jayewardenepura University said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) supports achieving ‘herd immunity’ through vaccination, not by allowing a disease to spread through any segment of the population, as this would result in unnecessary cases and deaths.

He tweeted quoting the WHO as saying attempts to reach ‘herd immunity’ through exposing people to a virus are scientifically problematic and unethical.

“The proportion of the population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to begin inducing herd immunity is not known,” the WHO was quoted as saying.

He said that in Sri Lanka, the proportion who are fully immune is below 25 percent.

This is because most people in Sri Lanka got the second vaccine very recently and it takes at least two weeks after the second jab to be fully immune. (Colombo Gazette)