Vaccination card mandatory in public places from 15th September

The vaccination card has been made mandatory when entering public places from 15th September.
Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the vaccination card will also be mandatory in places like hotels and restaurants.
Persons without vaccination cards, confirming that they have received both doses of the vaccine, will not be allowed o enter public places. (Colombo Gazette)
So only approximately 10% of the population can step outside their homes or enter any public place!? And what about those below 30 years!?? Does this foolish government ever think things through!!?
The UNP would never rush and implement a half baked flawed idea like this before brainstorming and fixing as many loopholes in the idea! Shows the level of intelligence of this Government…
The idea is on the correct path only if it’s well thought out and carefully planned. Can’t expect better from an SLPP government…