President rules out complete lockdown

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ruled out a complete lockdown and instead has instructed the authorities to place more attention on those above the age of 60.

At the weekly Covid Task Force meeting today the President had decided not to shut down the country.

The President noted that most recent Covid victims were those above the age of 60.

As a result, he instructed the health authorities to place more attention on those above the age of 60 who are suffering from long-term non-communicable diseases.

So far there is no consensus in the Government to enforce a complete lockdown as that would severely affect those who earn a daily wage and most government servants.

Others are also concerned even a brief lockdown will have a serious impact on the economy which was trying to recover.

However, health experts have been demanding a lockdown saying failure to do so will be disastrous. (Colombo Gazette)