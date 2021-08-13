Inter-province public transport suspended

Inter-province public transport has been temporarily suspended.

Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that inter-province public transport will be suspended from tonight.

He also said that travel between provinces will be further tightened.

Only essential services will be permitted to operate between provinces.

The inter-province travel ban was imposed in line with the islandwide travel restrictions that was enforced in May due to the third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

However, the islandwide travel restriction was lifted in early July, while the inter-province travel ban remained unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)