Over 95 Sri Lankans who returned found to be infected

Over 95 Sri Lankans who returned to the country have been found to be infected yesterday, according to data released today.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of. COVID – 19 Outbreak said that 97 Sri Lankans who returned to the country were among 2,987 people who tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The Sri Lankans had tested positive for the virus while being in quarantine.

Meanwhile, of the 2,987 people, 310 were from Colombo, 468 from Kalutara and 269 from Galle.

Despite the rise in numbers the Government asserted this week that a curfew will be enforced only as a last resort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters that vaccination is seen as the best way to address the issue.

He also said that the public must follow the health guidelines including wearing face masks and social distancing. (Colombo Gazette)