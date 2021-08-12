Oshada Senanayake assumes duties as ICTA Chairman

Oshada Senanayake assumed duties as the Chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA). He took over the reins from his predecessor, Professor Lalith Gamage.

His appointment to the current role is to lead and accelerate the digital transformation initiatives envisioned for Sri Lanka through the ICTA as the apex body of driving digital transformation in Sri Lanka.

Oshada Senanayake is an Information Technology professional with over 15 years experience ranging across multiple business functions, including Corporate Management, Strategy Implementation, Business Analysis, Process Optimization, Software Development, and Delivery Management. He has held leadership roles in multiple start-ups and business ventures, including a diversified portfolio, focused on Technology, Leisure & Research, and development.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman ICTA, he served as the Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka. He continues to be a Board Member of SLCERT, Sri Lanka’s apex body for Cyber Security and served as a Board Member of ICTA.

He has served in many local and multinational organizations, including Pyxle, Virtusa, IronOne Technologies, Best Western Elyon, and Keells Business Systems Limited. He has extensive exposure working across multicultural environments and countries, including the US, UK, South Africa, India & Singapore.

Commenting on his new appointment, Oshada Senanayake stated, “I am excited and privileged to lead ICTA at a pivotal juncture. I firmly believe that a digital-centric approach is imperative in looking forward to a future enabled by a digital economy, envisioning creating a Smart Sri Lanka driven by a digital government that empowers citizen services with technology. I am confident and look forward to steering the organization towards being a key catalyst for Sri Lanka’s bold vision and journey towards digital transformation.”

A product of St. Thomas’s College Mt. Lavinia, Oshada Senanayake holds a Bsc. (Honors) in Applied Business Computing from the Northumbria University, UK, and possess a MBA in Business Management and Marketing from the Australian Institute for Business, Adelaide Australia. (Colombo Gazette)