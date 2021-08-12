Fully vaccinated Sri Lankans can arrive without prior approval

Fully vaccinated Sri Lankans can arrive in the country without prior approval, the Government said today.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that fully vaccinated Sri Lankans can arrive in the country without approval from the Foreign Ministry.

However, they will be required to undergo the mandatory on arrival PCR test.

The Ministry of Health said that all Sri Lankans and their accompanying foreign National Spouse, children, Dual Citizens (if using the Sri Lankan passport to arrive) with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to India, do not need to get the prior approval from the Foreign Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka to disembark in Sri Lanka. They have to liaise with the airline and arrive in Sri Lanka.

All Foreign Nationals (including valid resident visa holders) and Dual Citizens (If uslng the foreign passport to arrive) with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to India will be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka after getting the permission of Foreign Ministry (entry.permission@mfa.gov.lk) followed by Civil Aviation Authority (ca aslpax@caa.lk) of Sri Lanka.

All travellers of two years and above arriving in Sri Lanka should mandatorily carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test report in English language done within 72 hours prior to embarkation. Pre departure COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test report is not accepted

Fully vaccinated travellers who have not arrived from/ transited at India or a travel restricted country and released from quarantine with an On Arrival (Day One) negative COVID-19 PCR report, do not have to undergo COVID-19 PCR test on Day Seven.

Unvaccinated children of two years to eighteen years who have been released with the fully vaccinated parents should undergo a COVID-19 PCR test on Day Seven after arriving in Sri Lanka from a Ministry of Health approved Private Sector or State Sector Laboratory. Day Seven PCR test results should be immediately informed to the area Medical Officer of Health (MOH) by telephone or email. (Colombo Gazette)

