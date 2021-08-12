Four websites promoting Mount Lavinia sex trafficking ring banned

Four websites promoting a sex trafficking ring in Mount Lavinia have been banned.

The Police said that a court order was obtained to ban the four websites.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission had been ordered to suspend the operations www. Landa-ads.com, www.nastylanka.com, www.redroselanka.com and messagerepeublic.com.

He said that investigations had revealed that a 15-year-old girl had been supplied for sex through these four websites.

The 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda.

The main suspect as well as the mother of the child, the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha and a captain of a ship are among those arrested over the incident.(Colombo Gazette)