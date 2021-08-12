Employees at Narahenpita, Werahera Motor Traffic Department test positive

Several employees at the Narahenpita and Werahera offices of the Motor Traffic Department have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, a decision has been taken to temporarily close both offices from 16th August.

Yesterday the Government announced that issuing of vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province had also been temporarily suspended.

The decision had been taken as a result of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Accordingly, the issuing of vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province was suspended till 31st August.

Vehicle revenue licences that expire during this period can be renewed in September without having to pay a fine.

Vehicle revenue licences can also be renewed online via www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk

(Colombo Gazette)