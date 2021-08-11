Two employees of Sri Lanka Cricket board infected

Two employees of the Sri Lanka Cricket board have tested positive for the coronavirus, Sri Lanka Cricket said today.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that the SLC Headquarters is operating with a minimal number of employees, effective from today.

The decision was taken, following the detection of two SLC employees as Covid Positive, and also considering the current health situation in the country.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the rest of the employees will attend to regular work virtually.

In the meantime, at the High-Performance Center (HPC), player rehabilitation and fitness programs will operate, whilst no squad training programs will take place as the players are currently in Pallekele to take part in the Invitational T20 League.

The ‘Dialog – SLC Invitational T20 League’ will commence tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)