New Zealand’s first envoy to Sri Lanka and PM discuss way forward

New Zealand’s first High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today and discussed the way forward.

The High Commissioner and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa discussed the future of the Sri Lanka-New Zealand relationship, the High Commission said.

Education Minister GL Peiris, and State Minister of Money and Capital Markets Ajith Nivard Cabraal, as well as New Zealand Honorary Consul Senaka Silva and Deputy Head of Mission Andy Traveller, were also present at the discussion.

This week the High Commissioner also visited Parliament to meet Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

They discussed Sri Lanka and New Zealand’s similarities and differences as two Commonwealth Parliamentary democracies which have a long history of exchange and cooperation.

The New Zealand High Commission in Colombo, New Zealand’s 51st Embassy or High Commission, opened yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)