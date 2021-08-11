Maximum price for PCR and RAT tests at private hospitals

A maximum price has been enforced for PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at private hospitals.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that a gazette notice in this regard will be published tomorrow.

She said that private hospitals and other private healthcare institutions will be allowed to charge only a maximum of Rs. 6,500 for a PCR test and Rs. 2,000 for a RAT test.

The Consumer Affairs Authority and the Ministry of Health had received numerous complaints about the fees charged by consumers for visiting private hospitals to be tested for the coronavirus infection.

An investigation conducted on 45 private hospitals in 25 districts had revealed the minimum price for a PCR test was charged at Rs. 5550 and a maximum price of up to Rs.9550 while a minimum price for an antigen test was charged at Rs. 2000 and a maximum price of Rs. 5550.

Accordingly, it was decided to impose a maximum price for a PCR test and an antigen test. (Colombo Gazette)