Lin Asia Holdings and House of Indi unveil a designer hub for shoppers and sellers alike

Lin Asia Holdings and House of Indi have come together for collaboration in order to unite fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands in Sri Lanka with the launch of Wear House (WH). Located at an exclusive space in the heart of Colombo, No. 79 Dharmapala Mawatha, Colombo – 7, WH offers a collection of unique and meticulously selected products, home-grown by Sri Lankan designer brands all under one roof.

With the launch of WH, they aim to reinvent the concept of retail. With WH’s website www.wearhouse.lk launching soon, this exciting venture will allow customers to buy all products in one place, as well as set up their online store in only a few easy steps. The platform ensures that no matter where you are in the country, new and emerging designers will have a chance to make it big. Managing Director and renowned award-winning fashion designer, Indi Yapa Abeywardena highlights, “WH is all about small business, big future”.

The store boasts an elegant and luxurious interior, with an artistic ambience, housing on-trend seasonal clothing, décor, beauty must-haves, crafts, accessories, speciality items and more. The assortment will feature top designers and emerging labels, with a fresh collection multiple times per month and home delivery via the website. Moreover, taking into account the current situation, WH has ensured that COVID health and safety guidelines are followed strictly. Emphasising maximum store capacities, regular and thorough cleaning and sanitiser stations (including registers and fitting rooms in between each guest); hence, every individual can have the best and safest shopping experience.

This project is the brainchild of two friends turned business partners and their shared love for social services, youth development, women’s empowerment, along with fashion, and a balanced lifestyle; which neatly led to the creation of WH. They will be using this platform to showcase local talent and provide a link for local brands, artisans, and craftsmen to the global market; elevating them onto the international stage. Not only does this help to connect people with limited access to an international market, but it also helps promote ‘Made in Sri Lanka’ products, making our small island nation one that will have international prominence in the retail industry.

WH will be home to some iconic local brands, with an emphasis on being sustainable, ethical, and fair trade, hosting brands such as Colombo Batik, Seth Ceylon, Niera, Taliya, Karma Collection, Gabriella, Alura, Mahi, Wax by Pooja and Téarapy Ceylon to name a few. Indi emphasises, “Today’s future generation are growing up in a digital bubble, they absolutely thrive on physical proximity and digital communities. We have brought together some amazing vendors from online, ethical and sustainable brands with a lack of physical presence into a creative space in Colombo, where people can also see them in person before purchasing”

If all this is not exciting enough, WH will also be launching their very own fashion line which will cater to contemporary women with ready-to-wear clothing. This will consist of the WH-ite Collection, Bo-Ho Collection, and WH Love; with new collections launching every other month. Indi will also be launching her ethnic wear brand Indi Bindi soon. For exclusive custom orders, clients can schedule an appointment with Indi or even book a virtual consultation.

It doesn’t stop there as WH also plans to make a social route within the area of their store for tourists and locals, calling it ‘Colombo Design District’, where everyone will gather to enjoy shopping, food, art and culture; a project under development with the help of the Sri Lankan Government. Overall, WH is much more than just a store; it is a place where people from all walks of life can come together to share their art and where it can finally be appreciated.

You can follow WH on Instagram, Facebook and visit their physical store or order online via their website. For more information please contact Amaranga Gunathilake, General Manager — Retail Operation on +947 77 966 366 or [email protected]