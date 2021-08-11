Issuing of revenue licence in Western Province temporarily suspended

The issuing of vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province has been temporarily suspended.

The decision has been taken as a result of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Accordingly, the issuing of vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province will be suspended till 31st August.

Vehicle revenue licences that expire during this period can be renewed in September without having to pay a fine.

Vehicle revenue licences can also be renewed online via www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk

(Colombo Gazette)