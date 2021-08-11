Deeds and title reports to be made available online

Copies of deeds and title reports will be made available online in the near future, the Government said.

This will be part of the process where birth, marriage and death certificates have been made available online via the Registrar General’s Department.

Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) said that Sri Lankans will also be able to obtain copies of their deeds and title reports through the online system soon.

He said the online system is in line with the President’s “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” policy statement in realizing the Citizen-Centric Digital Government.

General Gunaratne said the introduction of the online system with effect from 02 August 2021 is a giant leap forward by the Department which is governed under the State Ministry of National Security and Disaster Management.

The public can also collect the certificates via Speed Post or at the nearest Divisional Secretariat.

The public can use the web link https://online.ebmd.rgd.gov.lk and follow the procedure to obtain the certificate.

The Registrar General’s Department said that the public can obtain further details through the official website www.rgd.gov.lk or by contacting telephone number 011 288 9518. (Colombo Gazette)