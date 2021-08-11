Colombo continues to be epicentre for the coronavirus

Colombo continues to be the epicentre for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka with a high number of infected people still being detected.

Latest data showed that 511 people were detected with the coronavirus in the Colombo District.

Similar and even higher numbers were seen in Colombo over the past few days.

Since October last year a total of 74,380 people have been detected with the virus in the Colombo District.

However, despite the rise in numbers the Government yesterday asserted that a curfew will be enforced only as a last resort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters that vaccination is seen as the best way to address the issue.

He also said that the public must follow the health guidelines including wearing face masks and social distancing.

Rambukwella said that a curfew will be considered only if the public fail to follow the health guidelines and leave room for the virus to spread in the country. (Colombo Gazette)