Number of participants permitted for weddings slashed to 50

The number of participants permitted for weddings has been slashed to 50 from tonight.

Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva said that only 50 guests will be permitted to attend weddings from midnight tonight.

The decision has been taken to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Just last week the Government permitted 150 guests at a venue for a wedding that can accommodate over 500 guests.

However, General Shavendra Silva said that from tonight only 50 guests will be permitted no matter how many can be accommodated at the venue.

A maximum of only 25 people have been permitted to attend a funeral. (Colombo Gazette)