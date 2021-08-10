Milk powder to be imported to resolve shortage

The Government has decided to import milk powder to resolve a shortage in the market.

The attention of the Cabinet was drawn to a shortage of milk powder in the market.

As a result, the Cabinet decided to vest the powers to the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa to study the matter and take necessary action.

The Minister has been advised to ensure that sufficient stocks of milk powder are supplied to the local market by revising the existing tax rates or taking other appropriate measures to import milk powder.

It has also been decided not to increase the price of milk powder in the local market. (Colombo Gazette)