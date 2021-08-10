Mass cremations and burials being carried out

Mass cremations and burials are being carried out to clear bodies remaining at Government hospitals.

Mortuaries at Government hospitals in and around Colombo have been full with unclaimed bodies and that of coronavirus victims.

A court order was issued today to bury 40 unclaimed bodies at the Colombo National Hospital.

The bodies are to be buried in Oddamavadi in the Eastern Province.

Similar steps are being taken with regards to unclaimed bodies at the Kalubowila and Ragama hospitals.

Special freezer containers have been placed outside some hospitals to store bodies that cannot be stored in the mortuaries. (Colombo Gazette)