Government asserts curfew only as a last resort

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Government asserts a curfew will be enforced only as a last resort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters today that vaccination is seen as the best way to address the issue.

He also said that the public must follow the health guidelines including wearing face masks and social distancing.

Rambukwella said that a curfew will be considered only if the public fail to follow the health guidelines and leave room for the virus to spread in the country.

It was reported today that the Government has not been completely ruled out a lockdown and appropriate steps will be taken when required.

Government sources said that a brief lockdown and other restrictions are being considered to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Sources said that a final decision will be taken following a thorough review of the situation.

Last Friday it was decided to strengthen some of the restrictions on weddings and funerals and not enforce a lockdown.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath also said that enforcing a lockdown is among the options available.

He said that appropriate measures will be taken after consultations between the authorities. (Colombo Gazette)