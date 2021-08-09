UNP opposes scare tactics in anti-COVID operations

The United National Party (UNP) has urged the Government not to resort to scare tactics when pursuing the anti-COVID operations.

UNP Working Committee member Dinouk Colombage noted that it was the Government’s failure to procure adequate vaccines at the beginning of the year that led to shortages.

“After receiving vaccine doses the Government mismanaged the administering of these doses to the public which led to nearly 700,000 citizens waiting 6 months till they could receive the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

Colombage said that the Government must take responsibility for the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

“The public have been demanding vaccines. By telling the media that they require intelligence operations to track down people who have not been vaccinated is an attempt to shift the blame to the public,” he said.

Colombage said the Government must expand the vaccination programs and ensure it is more easily accessible to the public. (Colombo Gazette)