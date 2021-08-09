Strict criteria for home-based isolation and care

Strict criteria is in place to be eligible for home-based isolation and care, the Health Promotion Bureau (HPB) said.

HPB Director Dr Ranjith Bathuwanthuduwa said that there are certain guidelines to be eligible for home-based isolation and care.

He said that home-based isolation and care is available for people between the ages of 2-65 who test positive for Covid.

Dr Ranjith Bathuwanthuduwa said that such people must also be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

He also said that the patients must have a suitable environment at home to be given home based care and treatment.

This includes a separate room for the patient and isolated sanitary facilities.

The patient must also be able to have regular contact with the hospital.

The area Medical Officer of Health will conduct an initial assessment of the residence to confirm if the patient can receive home-based isolation and care. (Colombo Gazette)