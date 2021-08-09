Sri Lanka to be discussed on first day of UN session

Sri Lanka is to be discussed on the opening day of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Session in September.

The draft program of work shows Sri Lanka on the agenda on 13th September, the opening day of the 48th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is to present an oral update on Sri Lanka during the session.

Bachelet is listed to present her update as the session opens on 13th September.

Member and observer nations at the UNHRC will later make comments on the update while Sri Lanka will also present a right to reply.

Bachelet had told the Council in February that by repeatedly failing to advance accountability for past human rights violations committed, and by withdrawing its support for the Council’s resolution 30/1 and related measures, the Government of Sri Lanka has largely closed the door on the possibility of genuine progress to end impunity through a national process. (Colombo Gazette)