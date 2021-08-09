Reopening of schools in September in doubt

The Ministry of Education says the reopening of schools in September is in doubt.

Education Minister, Professor G.L Peiris said that plans were underway to reopen schools in stages from the first week of September.

However, he said that as a result of the current situation with the coronavirus there is doubt if schools will reopen as scheduled.

As a result, he said that online schooling is likely to continue.

Schools have remained closed for most part of this year as a result of the coronavirus.

Professor G.L Peiris said that it would be unfair for teachers to refuse to continue with online school.

Teachers have been protesting demanding a solution to the issue over salary anomalies.

The Education Minister said that the Government has already assured a solution through the next budget. (Colombo Gazette)