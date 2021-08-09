Police hunt for people not vaccinated in Colombo

The Police have begun hunting for people in Colombo who have not obtained a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Community Police are looking for individuals who have not been vaccinated and they will be sent to a vaccination center.

The Police Spokesman said that a vaccination programe is currently underway at the Sugathadasa Stadium for those who have not obtained the first dose in the Colombo District.

He said that the vaccination program is being carried out from 9am to 5pm at the Sugathadasa Stadium.

The Police Spokesman said that the vaccine is being administered at the Sugathadasa Stadium only for those above the age of 30.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Community Police is in the process of obtaining details of anyone not vaccinated in Colombo.

Such individuals will be sent to the Sugathadasa Stadium to be vaccinated. (Colombo Gazette)