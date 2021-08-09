Colombo records over 850 infections in a single day

Colombo has recorded over 850 Covid infections in a single day, the authorities said today.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 852 people tested positive for the virus in the Colombo District yesterday (Sunday).

That was over twice as much as the Kalutara District which recorded the second highest number of infections for the day.

NOCPCO said that 320 people were detected with the virus in Kalutara yesterday, 319 in Gampaha and 255 in the Galle District.

Kandy, Jaffna, Kegalle and Ratnapura also saw high number of infections.

A total of 2961 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka yesterday (Sunday).

Since last October over 73,557 people have been detected with the coronavirus in the Colombo District. (Colombo Gazette)