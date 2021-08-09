Bail application by Rishad’s wife, three others rejected

A bail application filed by the wife of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, his father-in-law, brother-in-law and and a broker have been rejected.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today ordered that they be further remanded till 23 August.

The wife of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, his father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested on 23 July over two incidents of alleged rape and sexual abuse.

The Police said that the wife and father-in-law of the Parliamentarian and a broker were arrested over the death of a 16-year-old girl at his residence in Colombo. The broker had introduced the child to the family.

Meanwhile, the MP’s brother-in-law was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a 22-year-old domestic worker at the residence of the MP between 2015-2019.

The girl had claimed she was sexually abused twice by the MP’s brother-in-law. (Colombo Gazette)