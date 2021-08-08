Moves to vaccinate 12-18 year olds in Gampaha

Moves are underway to vaccinate young people between the ages of 12-18 in the Gampaha District.

Tourism Minister and Gampaha District Parliamentarian Prasanna Ranatunga said that the matter will be discussed with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said that some countries have commenced inoculating all those above the age of 12 to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Minister said that he hopes to propose following the same process in the Gampaha District.

Prasanna Ranatunga said that around 500,000 people above the age of 30 in the Gampaha District have yet to get vaccinated for Covid while 300,000 people between the ages of 18-30 have also not been vaccinated.

He also said that there are around 300,000 school children between the ages of 12 and 18 in the Gampaha District who should be vaccinated. (Colombo Gazette)