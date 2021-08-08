First jab for people above 60 in Western Province this week

People above 60-years of age in the Western Province are to be vaccinated with the first jab over a period of three days this week.

The Government Information Department said that the three-day vaccination program will commence on 10th August.

According to the Government, people suffering from serious ailments in the Western Province will also get the first jab during that period.

Such individuals have been advised to telephone 1906 and register.

The Government Information Department said that vaccination is the best way to be safe from the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)