Expack ranked consecutively among Best Workplaces in Asia and Sri Lanka

Demonstrating its core beliefs and values in championing and sustaining a corporate culture that lives and breathe diversity, equity and inclusivity among all employees, the country’s premier sustainable corrugated packaging solutions provider Expack Corrugated Cartons Ltd was ranked among Best Workplaces in Asia for the third consecutive year.

Recognized annually by Great Place to Work, the list features numerous organizations across the region that has ranked highly in their respective national lists for two years. This time around, the survey was conducted with over 3.3 million employees across sixteen countries, one of the largest of its kind in Asia.

Expack was also named in the Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka for the fourth time. It is the first and only packaging provider to be listed consecutively in the Best Workplaces for both in Sri Lanka as well as in Asia. Despite 2020 being an unprecedented and challenging year, the employees at Expack showed high resilience and emerged stronger together, taking ownership to directly impact and share in its success.

This recognition stands as a testimony to the company’s intention and purpose of creating a workplace for everyone, irrespective of one’s ethnicity, religion, age, gender, attitudes and beliefs, and also go beyond to encourage and empower them to be the best version of themselves.

At the helm of the company’s strategic leadership is its Chairman Mr. Sattar Kassim, who is a founder and group director of the parent entity Aberdeen Holdings. With decades of successfully steering and leading diverse organizations both at home and abroad, Mr. Kassim continues to share his wealth of knowledge and expertise, and provide direction to best achieve the goals and vision of Expack which is to be the most preferred corrugated carton supplier in Sri Lanka.

Aberdeen Holdings is one of Sri Lanka’s leading diversified conglomerates, with interests in pharmaceuticals, packaging, commodities, aviation, transport and logistics, tea and coffee, power, recycling, farming, supply chain, and digital. The group has a presence in over 29 countries across 11 industry verticals, providing opportunities for over 1,300 employees.

Expack practices an open-door policy where anyone can walk in and discuss just about anything, ensuring that everyone in its 300-plus strong workforce is being heard and included. This belief comes from the company’s leadership, to instill a culture that embraces such qualities.

Expack has a growing portfolio of loyal customers from numerous industry sectors. It is an ISO 9001-2015, ISO 14001-2015 and FSC COC certified company, placing quality and consistency in every step of the way, and the first corrugated carton manufacturer in Sri Lanka to receive WRAP certification. The company’s mindset is firmly set upon sustainability and takes measures to implement many eco-friendly policies in its entire value chain. The company is also recognized at NCE- Exports Awards, the NCCSL-National Business Excellence Awards, The Lanka Star Awards by Sri Lanka Institute of Packaging, CNCI Achiever Awards, Sri Lanka CSR Awards and Green Awards.