Police investigate fake bomb threat which caused panic in Colombo

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Police are investigating a fake bomb threat which caused panic in Colombo last night.

Social media posts had circulated warning of bomb attacks to be carried out yesterday similar to the Easter Sunday incidents.

The social media posts had warned of bombings targeting hotels in Colombo as well as other locations around the city.

Guests at some hotels began to leave last night fearing there will be an attack and Colombo was in a state on panic.

However, the Police and military said that there was no such threat and that the social media posts were fake.

The Police have now launched an investigation to identify the source of the fake news. (Colombo Gazette)