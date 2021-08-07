Madagascar woman attacks Indian at Mirihana detention facility

A Madagascar woman has been arrested after she attacked an Indian woman at the Mirihana detention facility.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the 29-year-old woman from Madagascar had assaulted the 26-year-old Indian woman.

The incident had taken place inside the Mirihana detention facility where both women have been detained for violating local visa laws.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Mirihana Police arrested the Madagascar woman over the incident.

The Police Spokesman said that the woman was released on bail.

The Mirihana Police are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)