Badalkumbura youth uploaded over 500 pornographic images of kids

A youth who uploaded over 500 pornographic images of children on the internet has been arrested in Badalkumbura.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the youth was arrested by the Police Children’s and Women’s Bureau.

The 25-year old youth was arrested following extensive investigations conducted by the Police using sophisticated equipment.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the youth had used two fake accounts to collect and upload the images.

The suspect had reportedly uploaded such images to the internet on a daily basis.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that three special Police teams have been appointed to investigate similar activities carried out by others.

He said that more suspects involved in uploading pornographic images of children on the internet have been identified and will be arrested. (Colombo Gazette)