Ranjan Ramanayake found to be infected

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has contracted the coronavirus while in prison.

Ramanayake is serving a jail term at the Angunakolapelessa Prison after being found guilty of contempt of court.

The former MP is currently undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment unit at the Angunakolapelessa Prison.

Ramanayake was recently allowed to attend the funeral of a close relative in Negombo.

The former MP had stayed at the funeral house for a short while and interacted with some of those present.

MP Harin Fernando had also attended the funeral. (Colombo Gazette)