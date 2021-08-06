Number of participants permitted for weddings, funerals reduced

The number of participants permitted for weddings and funerals have been reduced.

Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva said that only 150 people will be permitted at a venue for a wedding that can accommodate over 500 guests.

He said that if the venue can accommodate less than 500 guests then only 100 people will be permitted inside.

General Shavendra Silva also said that a maximum of only 25 people will be permitted allowed to attend a funeral.

The Army Commander also said that all State functions have been temporarily suspended.

He also said that State institutions can limit the number of staff who must report to work. (Colombo Gazette)