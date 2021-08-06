Number of Delta variant cases in Sri Lanka increases to 117

The number of Delta variant cases in Sri Lanka has increased to 117, Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the Sri Jayewardenepura University, Chandima Jeewandara said.

The latest detection were made following random samples obtained from Covid patients around the country.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara had said yesterday that lab tests had found that 75 percent of the Covid cases detected in Colombo during the last week of July were people infected with the Delta variant.

This was opposed to just 13 percent during the first week of July.

The Delta variant was initially detected only in the Dematagoda area in Colombo.

However, individuals infected with the Covid variant were later detected in Kotte, Kolonnawa, Angoda, Nawagamuwa, Mahabage, Katunayaka, Negombo, Ratmalana, Beruwala, Galle, Matara, Dambulla, Vavuniya and Mullaithivu.

The Health Ministry later admitted that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was beyond the reported numbers. (Colombo Gazette)