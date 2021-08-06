More MPs test positive for Covid

More Parliamentarians have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Hambantota District Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Dilip Wedaarachchi tested positive for the virus today.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Matale District MP Rohana Dissanayake also tested positive today.

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has tested positive for COVID-19 while there are reports that Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila was also infected.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa had also isolated himself after some of his security officers tested positive for Covid. (Colombo Gazette)