Key decisions to be taken at Covid meeting

By Easwaran Rutnam

A crucial meeting will take place today (Friday) chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the current developments related to the coronavirus in the country, Daily Mirror reported.

The meeting takes importance as the number of people infected by the coronavirus soars and daily deaths reached record levels.

There have been persistent calls for a nationwide lockdown to contain the rapid spread of the virus and the matter is likely to be noted at the meeting today.

When contacted by Daily Mirror, Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva confirmed that a meeting will take place today to discuss the coronavirus situation.

Asked if there is a move to enforce a nationwide lockdown, General Shavendra Silva said that so far there was no such decision.

He said that any measure that needs to be taken will be discussed at the meeting today.

General Shavendra Silva also said that at the meeting they will decide if to revise existing measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus.

The government has so far been keen not to enforce a lockdown as that could have further impact on the economy.

However, the Government is expected to continue with the inter-province travel ban and enforce further measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Hospitals have been flooded with Covid patients, especially after travel restrictions enforced around the island were relaxed early last month.

Some hospitals how now declared an emergency situation as they run out of beds and oxygen.