Islandwide lockdown will not be enforced

The Government has decided not to enforce an islandwide lockdown anytime soon.

A crucial meeting took place today (Friday) chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the current developments related to the coronavirus in the country.

The meeting took importance as the number of people infected by the coronavirus saw a rapid increase and daily deaths reached record levels.

There have been persistent calls for a nationwide lockdown to contain the rapid spread of the virus and the matter was noted at the meeting today.

However, at the meeting it was decided not to enforce a nationwide lockdown.

The government has so far been keen not to enforce a lockdown as that could have further impact on the economy.

Hospitals have been flooded with Covid patients, especially after travel restrictions enforced around the island were relaxed early last month.

Some hospitals how now declared an emergency situation as they run out of beds and oxygen. (Colombo Gazette)