Intelligence agencies claim protests cause for Covid spread

Intelligence agencies have claimed that recent protests were the cause for the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was informed today that over 120 protests were staged over the past one month.

A crucial meeting took place today (Friday) chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the current developments related to the coronavirus in the country.

The meeting took importance as the number of people infected by the coronavirus saw a rapid increase and daily deaths reached record levels.

At the meeting the President was also told that at least 150 people participated in each protest staged over the past one month.

The authorities claimed that large crowds participating in such protests without following the health guidelines resulted in the rapid spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)