Body of missing Valachchenai woman found in sack

The body of a woman from Valachchenai has been found in a sack, the Police said today.

According to the Police, the 55-year-old woman was reported missing and a complaint had been filed with the Police.

She had been reported missing after she left home in a three-wheeler to go to the bank.

Subsequently, the Police received information that two sacks were found in a shop in the Valachchenai town.

Investigations revealed that the body of the missing woman was found inside one sack.

The owner of the shop was arrested to conduct investigations while the three-wheel driver was also arrested.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was murdered by the three-wheel driver.

The Police said that the three-wheel driver had left the sack at the shop in the Valachchenai town.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)