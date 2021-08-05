Sajith refused access to detainees at Colombo Harbour Police

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa informed Parliament today that he was refused access to detainees at the Colombo Harbour Police.

Premadasa said that he had gone to visit the protesters who were arrested for staging a protest in Colombo yesterday.

The Leader of the Opposition said that his privileges were violated as the Police had refused to give him access.

Premadasa said that both the Police and the Ports Authority refused to allow him to meet the detainees.

He said that lawyers who accompanied him were also refused access to the detainees.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he will look into the issue.

Meanwhile, Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena said that MPs need to obtain permission before going to the harbour.

He said that at least he should have been informed as Minister before going to the harbour. (Colombo Gazette)