Rishad appeals for independent investigation

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen today appealed for an independent investigation into the allegations raised against him and his family over the death of a domestic worker at his residence.

Bathiudeen insisted that he had not mistreated the 16-year-old girl who died of burn injuries at his residence.

He also accused the family of the girl of being misled by some media to make false claims.

The Police had revealed this week that three domestic workers who were employed at the residence of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen are now dead.

Police Spokesman, Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that since 2009 a total of 11 women had been employed at the residence of the former Minister.

All the women were from Dayagama and had been introduced to the Minister’s family by a broker.

The Police said that of the 11 women, three are now dead. Apart from a 16-year-old girl who died of burn injuries, another woman died of cancer while another woman had committed suicide.

The wife of the former Minister, his father-in-law and brother-in-law and a broker had been arrested and remanded until 9th August over the death and alleged sexual abuse of the 16-year-old girl. (Colombo Gazette)