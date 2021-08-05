Pregnant employees allowed to work from home

Pregnant Government employees have been allowed to work from home, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said today.

Jayasumana told Parliament that the decision was taken following discussions held with Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

He said that a circular in this regard will be issued by the Government.

All public servants had been instructed to return to work from Monday, 2nd August.

They had been instructed to return to work by following the health guidelines.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera informed the Secretary of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government J.J. Ratnasiri to take measures in this regard.

All circulars issued limiting the workforce in the public service and encouraging work from home, had been cancelled.

The work from home concept was promoted to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)