Over 45,000 children infected by Covid

Over 45,000 children have been infected by the coronavirus, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told Parliament today.

She said that 19,688 children below the age of 10 and 26,143 between the age of 10-18 have been infected with Covid.

The Health Minister also said that 14 children below the age of 18 have died as a result of the coronavirus.

She said that studies are continuing on the possibility of administering the Pfizer vaccine to children below 18 years of age.

Wanniarachchi also told Parliament the authorities are confident another Covid wave can be averted.

Hospitals are being prepared to face a rise in the number of people infected by the coronavirus.

Health Ministry Deputy Director Dr. Hemantha Herath had said yesterday that if the coronavirus situation goes out of control in Sri Lanka, appropriate measures will be taken.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that hospitals are being prepared to face a rise in numbers but it does not mean the situation is out of control. (Colombo Gazette)