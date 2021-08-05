Digital vaccination certificate for Colombo residents

Digital vaccination certificates will be issued for residents of Colombo 1-15, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said.

CMC regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinu Guruge said that anyone who wants the digital certificate must email both sides of the vaccination card, both sides of the NIC/Passport and contact number to [email protected]

Once the certificate is ready it will be sent by mail to the recipient.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health had said this week that a vaccine certificate will be issued, on request.

The certificate will be issued by the nearest Medical Officer of Health (MOH) once the individual submits the vaccine card, passport and other required documentation.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a computer generated certificate will be issued on request.

“This will be accepted as an official vaccine certificate,” he said.

The certificate will confirm that the individual has received the Covid vaccine, the date and brand obtained.

Some countries do not permit entry without a vaccine certificate while certain countries only recognise some vaccines. (Colombo Gazette)