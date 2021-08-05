Delta variant found to be spreading fast in Colombo

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been found to be spreading fast in Colombo, health experts said today.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura said that lab tests had found that 75 percent of the Covid cases detected in Colombo during the last week of July were people infected with the Delta variant.

This was opposed to just 13 percent during the first week of July.

The Delta variant was initially detected only in the Dematagoda area in Colombo.

However, individuals infected with the Covid variant were later detected in Kotte, Kolonnawa, Angoda, Nawagamuwa, Mahabage, Katunayaka, Negombo, Ratmalana, Beruwala, Galle, Matara, Dambulla, Vavuniya and Mullaithivu.

The Health Ministry later admitted that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was beyond the reported numbers. (Colombo Gazette)