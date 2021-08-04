Most Covid victims died of comorbidity

Most coronavirus victims died as a result of comorbidity and not purely because of the virus, the Government said.

Comorbidity describes the effect of all other conditions an individual patient might have other than the primary condition of interest.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that while there has been an increase in the number of Covid related deaths, most victims had other complications also known as comorbidity.

Speaking at a media conference yesterday Dr. Ramesh Pathirana also said that investigations had revealed that some of those who died were not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the Government needs to ensure the economy is stable and so will open the country as much as possible while taking health related precautions.

He said that the authorities need to strike a balance when dealing with Covid otherwise the economy may completely collapse.