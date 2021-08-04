Lockdown to be enforced only if required

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Government says a lockdown will be enforced only if required.

State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle told Parliament today that any decision will be taken based on the requirements of the country.

She made the brief response to a question raised by the opposition in Parliament today over the spread of the coronavirus in parts of Sri Lanka.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Rohini Wijeratne questioned the steps the Government hopes to take to protect the public from the virus.

She said that the virus is spreading in Rattota as a result of which a number of people have been affected.

Wijeratne asked if the Government is considering enforcing a lockdown in Rattota. (Colombo Gazette)